Guwahati: Northeast's Cleanliness Champion

Guwahati, the vibrant metropolis in Assam, has distinguished itself as the northeast's cleanest capital in the latest 'Swachh Survekshan' rankings, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

All four AMRUT cities in Assam, including Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon, and Dibrugarh, are now deemed garbage-free. The rankings further applaud Guwahati and North Lakhimpur as the Promising Swachh Sheher of Assam in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan Awards.

The state's capital city, Guwahati, has seen a significant leap in its cleanliness category, moving from last year's lower rankings to a comfortable middle rung among cities with populations ranging from 3 lakh to 10 lakh. Meanwhile, other Indian cities, such as Ahmedabad, have been spotlighted for excellence in sanitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)