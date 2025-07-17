Water Triumph: Naidu Celebrates Rayalaseema's Revitalization

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a landmark achievement as Krishna river water began flowing into the Handri Neeva Sujala canal, bringing relief to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the public in Malyala, Naidu celebrated the historic moment, underscoring the transformative impact of the canal on local agriculture and livelihoods. He highlighted his government's investment of Rs 3,890 crore to expand the canal network, effectively combating desertification.

Naidu emphasized ongoing efforts, promising that the project's second phase would soon irrigate additional lands. The initiative is part of broader steps including the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme and cooperation with neighboring Telangana for better water-sharing.

