Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar: 19 Dead as Storms Rage
In Bihar, lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals within 24 hours. The most affected district was Nalanda, with five deaths, followed by Vaishali, Banka, and Patna. The Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, offered condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating natural disaster in Bihar, at least 19 people lost their lives to lightning strikes over the course of just 24 hours. The chief minister's office reported the fatalities on Thursday, highlighting the severity of this unfortunate event.
Among the districts, Nalanda suffered the most with five deaths, while Vaishali reported four fatalities. The districts of Banka and Patna each recorded two deaths. Additionally, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Samastipur witnessed one fatality each.
Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased victim. He urged the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during inclement weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- lightning
- strikes
- chief minister
- Nitish Kumar
- fatalities
- Nalanda
- Vaishali
- deaths
- ex gratia
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Vigilance on Ganga Water Levels
Government Pushes BIS-Certified Helmets to Curb Road Accident Fatalities
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime and Electoral Concerns
Nitish Kumar Boosts Bihar's Pension Scheme, Aims for Greater Well-being
Political Tensions Flare in Bihar: Pramod Tiwari Condemns Nitish Kumar's Governance