Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar: 19 Dead as Storms Rage

In a devastating natural disaster in Bihar, at least 19 people lost their lives to lightning strikes over the course of just 24 hours. The chief minister's office reported the fatalities on Thursday, highlighting the severity of this unfortunate event.

Among the districts, Nalanda suffered the most with five deaths, while Vaishali reported four fatalities. The districts of Banka and Patna each recorded two deaths. Additionally, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Samastipur witnessed one fatality each.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased victim. He urged the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)