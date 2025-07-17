Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar: 19 Dead as Storms Rage

In Bihar, lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals within 24 hours. The most affected district was Nalanda, with five deaths, followed by Vaishali, Banka, and Patna. The Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, offered condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:19 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes in Bihar: 19 Dead as Storms Rage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating natural disaster in Bihar, at least 19 people lost their lives to lightning strikes over the course of just 24 hours. The chief minister's office reported the fatalities on Thursday, highlighting the severity of this unfortunate event.

Among the districts, Nalanda suffered the most with five deaths, while Vaishali reported four fatalities. The districts of Banka and Patna each recorded two deaths. Additionally, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Samastipur witnessed one fatality each.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased victim. He urged the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025