DLF Ltd's Bold Re-entry into Mumbai: Transforming the Real Estate Landscape

DLF Ltd, India's largest realty firm, has marked its re-entry into the Mumbai market with a premium housing project, focusing on significant investment in both Mumbai and Delhi markets. The Westpark project in Andheri is set to feature eight towers, and DLF expects up to 20 joint venture proposals in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:20 IST
DLF Ltd, India's leading real estate company, is making a strategic return to the Mumbai market with a new premium housing project. The firm considers its presence in both Mumbai and Delhi as pivotal for future growth and is poised to solidify its footprint in the financial capital.

During the announcement of a luxury housing venture with NCR-based Trident group, DLF highlighted the significance of the Westpark project. Situated in Andheri, this Rs 900-crore initiative is part of a substantial 10-acre master plan featuring eight towers. The first phase alone holds a revenue potential of Rs 2,300 crore.

Moving forward, DLF plans to explore numerous joint ventures and opportunities in Mumbai. The company's executives expressed optimism over the project's prospects and its strategic approach amid growing competition in the real estate sector.

