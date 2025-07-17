HUDCO to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures
HUDCO is set to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The Bond Allotment Committee has greenlit the plan to issue these debentures to support housing and urban infrastructure projects. This strategic move highlights HUDCO's ongoing commitment to urban development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) announced on Thursday its intention to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.
A regulatory filing confirmed that HUDCO's 'Bond Allotment Committee' has sanctioned this capital-raising initiative, targeting a total of Rs 3,000 crore.
HUDCO, a major player in financing housing and urban infrastructure projects, continues to support urban development with this financial strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Biswa meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; reviews progress of infrastructure projects
Assam CM meets Gadkari, discusses key infrastructure projects in state
SBI to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore via Bond Issuance
Political Tussle Erupts Over Karnataka Infrastructure Projects
Bihar Boosts Rural Connectivity with Rs 21,406 Crore Infrastructure Projects