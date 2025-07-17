HUDCO to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) announced on Thursday its intention to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

A regulatory filing confirmed that HUDCO's 'Bond Allotment Committee' has sanctioned this capital-raising initiative, targeting a total of Rs 3,000 crore.

HUDCO, a major player in financing housing and urban infrastructure projects, continues to support urban development with this financial strategy.

