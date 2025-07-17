Left Menu

HUDCO to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

HUDCO is set to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The Bond Allotment Committee has greenlit the plan to issue these debentures to support housing and urban infrastructure projects. This strategic move highlights HUDCO's ongoing commitment to urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:31 IST
HUDCO to Raise Rs 3,000 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) announced on Thursday its intention to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

A regulatory filing confirmed that HUDCO's 'Bond Allotment Committee' has sanctioned this capital-raising initiative, targeting a total of Rs 3,000 crore.

HUDCO, a major player in financing housing and urban infrastructure projects, continues to support urban development with this financial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025