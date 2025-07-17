Fadnavis Accelerates Shirdi Airport Expansion for Kumbh Mela Preparedness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a significant move ahead of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, has ordered officials to quicken the pace of renovation and expansion works at Shirdi airport. In a high-level meeting, he stressed the airport's strategic role in alleviating pilgrimage traffic during the event.

Fadnavis highlighted the urgency of finalizing proposed facilities, including a new Air Traffic Control building, integrated cargo terminal, and passenger terminal, insisting that these projects be prioritized. To ensure timely completion, he called for additional manpower and expedited approval processes.

Drawing attention to Shirdi's proximity to Mumbai's airports, the CM suggested its potential as an auxiliary site for smaller aircraft parking. The discussions also covered the Purandar airport project, with Fadnavis urging swift land acquisition to enhance Maharashtra's overall air connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)