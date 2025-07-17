Left Menu

Shimla's Plunge in Swachh Survekshan Rankings Raises Eyebrows

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's capital, has sharply declined in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, falling to the 347th position nationwide. Despite the drop, it remains the third cleanest city in the state. Shimla scored poorly in multiple cleanliness metrics, prompting local officials to request a reassessment.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:03 IST
Shimla, the picturesque capital of Himachal Pradesh, has experienced a significant decline in its national cleanliness ranking, plummeting from the 188th to the 347th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings. Despite this fall, it secured the third spot among the cleanest cities within the state.

A comprehensive survey conducted by the Swachh Survekshan team earlier this year presented alarming statistics: a complete lack of cleanliness in water bodies and dump site remediation, minimal progress in source segregation, and moderate success in garbage collection and waste processing. Interestingly, the city's residential areas scored a perfect 100 per cent in cleanliness.

In light of these results, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has expressed dissatisfaction, with Mayor Surinder Chauhan describing the rankings as 'unfair' and underestimating the dedication of the city's sanitation workers. Meanwhile, Theog has emerged as Himachal Pradesh's cleanest town, according to the latest awards announced in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

