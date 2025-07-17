Ahmedabad: Crowned Cleanest City in India, A Testament to Swachhta Abhiyan
Ahmedabad has been named India's cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhta Abhiyan vision. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised this recognition as a collective achievement of the city and its residents, underscoring the importance of cleanliness in promoting public health.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Ahmedabad's recognition as the cleanest city in India, calling it evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful Swachhta Abhiyan initiative.
Shah emphasized the pride this accolade brings to Ahmedabad's residents, marking its top position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 among India's biggest cities.
He projected this achievement as a pivotal moment for enhancing cleanliness initiatives, crediting the shared efforts of citizens and sanitation workers in achieving this success.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
National Rural Sanitation Workshop Sets the Stage for SBM-G’s Next Phase
PM Modi, Amit Shah should often visit Tamil Nadu, it will be advantage DMK: Stalin
NCB dismantles transnational drug trafficking syndicate, Amit Shah hails crackdown
Amit Shah Unveils Peshwa Bajirao I Statue at NDA
Sanitation worker commits suicide in Faridabad