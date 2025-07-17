Ahmedabad: Crowned Cleanest City in India, A Testament to Swachhta Abhiyan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Ahmedabad's recognition as the cleanest city in India, calling it evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful Swachhta Abhiyan initiative.

Shah emphasized the pride this accolade brings to Ahmedabad's residents, marking its top position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 among India's biggest cities.

He projected this achievement as a pivotal moment for enhancing cleanliness initiatives, crediting the shared efforts of citizens and sanitation workers in achieving this success.