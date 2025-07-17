Left Menu

Ahmedabad: Crowned Cleanest City in India, A Testament to Swachhta Abhiyan

Ahmedabad has been named India's cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachhta Abhiyan vision. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised this recognition as a collective achievement of the city and its residents, underscoring the importance of cleanliness in promoting public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:10 IST
Ahmedabad: Crowned Cleanest City in India, A Testament to Swachhta Abhiyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Ahmedabad's recognition as the cleanest city in India, calling it evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful Swachhta Abhiyan initiative.

Shah emphasized the pride this accolade brings to Ahmedabad's residents, marking its top position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 among India's biggest cities.

He projected this achievement as a pivotal moment for enhancing cleanliness initiatives, crediting the shared efforts of citizens and sanitation workers in achieving this success.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025