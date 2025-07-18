Eco Recycling Amplifies E-waste Capacity in Maharashtra

Eco Recycling, a prominent waste management entity, announced on Friday that it has augmented its capacity for repurposing e-waste and lithium-ion batteries by 18,000 metric tonnes with the inauguration of a new facility in Maharashtra.

Following the expansion, the company's total recycling capacity has risen to 31,200 metric tonnes per annum, as per the regulatory filing.

This development will bolster the recycling volume footprint and assist producers in meeting their obligations under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022, the company stated.

According to B K Soni, CMD of Eco Recycling, the addition of a dedicated lithium-ion battery facility marks a strategic step towards environmentally friendly waste disposal and affirms India's commitment to the globally recognized EPR framework.

The newly commissioned 6,000 MTPA facility for lithium-ion battery recycling is situated in a 40,000 square-foot plant in Vasai, near Mumbai.

The expansion has been entirely funded through internal accruals, although the company did not disclose financial specifics.

Eco Recycling is a leader in India's e-waste management sector, offering comprehensive solutions that include asset removal, inventory management, packing, reverse logistics, data destruction, asset recovery, and recycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)