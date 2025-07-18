Bandra Chawl Collapse: 15 Injured, including Senior Citizens

In a tragic incident in Bandra, a two-storey chawl collapsed early Friday morning, injuring 15 individuals, among them three senior citizens.

The collapse occurred around 5:56 am at Chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East. The injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment, where 12 remain under care.

Muhammad Ansari, 68, and Rehana Ansari, 65, who sustained 50 percent burn injuries, were transferred to KEM hospital for specialized care. Emergency teams from the Fire Brigade, police, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation continue rescue operations at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)