Bandra Chawl Collapse: 15 Injured, including Senior Citizens
A two-storey tenement building collapsed in Bandra, injuring 15 people including three senior citizens. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured have been taken to local hospitals. The cause of the burn injuries sustained by two victims remains unknown. Emergency services are on the scene.
Updated: 18-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:48 IST
In a tragic incident in Bandra, a two-storey chawl collapsed early Friday morning, injuring 15 individuals, among them three senior citizens.
The collapse occurred around 5:56 am at Chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East. The injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment, where 12 remain under care.
Muhammad Ansari, 68, and Rehana Ansari, 65, who sustained 50 percent burn injuries, were transferred to KEM hospital for specialized care. Emergency teams from the Fire Brigade, police, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation continue rescue operations at the site.
