ACE Verde's Sell-Out Success: A Testament to Yamuna Expressway's Growth

ACE Group's luxury enclave, ACE Verde, sold out rapidly in Sector 22A, Yamuna Expressway. The development attracted attention for its strategic location near key landmarks and robust infrastructure. Market demand affirmed buyers' confidence in quality and future-proof projects, enhancing ACE Group's reputation in NCR's real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:49 IST
In a significant stride, ACE Group announced the sell-out of its luxury residential enclave, ACE Verde. The 8-acre development, nestled within ACE's 100-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway, drew unprecedented interest from both homebuyers and investors, marking the area's emergence as a high-growth real estate and lifestyle destination.

Situated in Sector 22A, and a stone's throw from the iconic Buddh International Circuit and the upcoming Noida International Airport, ACE Verde distinguishes itself with its strategic location. The project's inclusion of extensive landscaped greens and wellness-focused open spaces highlights its luxurious offerings.

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, ACE Group's founder, emphasized the market's trust in quality, infrastructure-backed developments, and the project's swift sell-out reflects Yamuna Expressway's sustainability as a prime investment corridor. ACE Verde's success illustrates ACE Group's proficiency in delivering high-value real estate solutions poised for long-term appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

