ACE Verde's Sell-Out Success: A Testament to Yamuna Expressway's Growth

In a significant stride, ACE Group announced the sell-out of its luxury residential enclave, ACE Verde. The 8-acre development, nestled within ACE's 100-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway, drew unprecedented interest from both homebuyers and investors, marking the area's emergence as a high-growth real estate and lifestyle destination.

Situated in Sector 22A, and a stone's throw from the iconic Buddh International Circuit and the upcoming Noida International Airport, ACE Verde distinguishes itself with its strategic location. The project's inclusion of extensive landscaped greens and wellness-focused open spaces highlights its luxurious offerings.

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, ACE Group's founder, emphasized the market's trust in quality, infrastructure-backed developments, and the project's swift sell-out reflects Yamuna Expressway's sustainability as a prime investment corridor. ACE Verde's success illustrates ACE Group's proficiency in delivering high-value real estate solutions poised for long-term appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)