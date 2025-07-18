Left Menu

Coastal Shield: A Lifeline for Uppada's Eroding Shores

Amaravati | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of India, through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is set to address severe coastal erosion in Uppada, Kakinada district. An estimated Rs 323 crore has been allocated for developing coastal protection structures, as confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The erosion has averaged 1.23 meters annually over the last five years, totaling nearly 12 meters of lost coastline, impacting coastal villages and, notably, the fishermen's communities. On 'X', Kalyan reiterated the NDA's commitment to fulfilling its election promise once necessary approvals are secured.

Emphasizing the urgency, detailed project reports were submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, underlining Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to expedite the process. Kalyan expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would prioritize the people's demands in Kakinada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

