Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall Set to Lash Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region
On Saturday, the MeT department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region. District authorities are urged to take safety precautions and ensure the readiness of disaster management equipment. Tourists are advised against travel in affected Himalayan regions.
- Country:
- India
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, including Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday.
An orange alert has been announced for several other districts, urging authorities to brace for heavy downpours. Necessary safety precautions are being emphasized, such as controlling crowd movements and ensuring efficient communication in emergencies. Disaster equipment and wireless communications are to be ready at all police stations and outposts.
Tourists are advised against traveling to higher Himalayan elevations during severe weather. Officials are instructed not to switch off mobile phones, and affected areas should have mechanical equipment prepped for possible landslides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Heavy rainfall brings chaos to Banaskantha, IMD issues red alert for several district
Heavy rains affect normal life in MP; red alert issued for Mandla, Seoni and Balaghat districts
Red Alert in Catalonia: Torrential Rains Trigger Emergency Measures
Tripura Gears Up for State-Level Disaster Management Drill
Tripura Gears Up for Comprehensive Disaster Management Drill