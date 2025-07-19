Red Alert: Heavy Rainfall Set to Lash Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, including Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday.

An orange alert has been announced for several other districts, urging authorities to brace for heavy downpours. Necessary safety precautions are being emphasized, such as controlling crowd movements and ensuring efficient communication in emergencies. Disaster equipment and wireless communications are to be ready at all police stations and outposts.

Tourists are advised against traveling to higher Himalayan elevations during severe weather. Officials are instructed not to switch off mobile phones, and affected areas should have mechanical equipment prepped for possible landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)