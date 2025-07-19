Empowering Grassroots Development: NEC's Vision for Rural Transformation

On a mission to enhance grassroots development, North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla recently toured Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district to assess several pivotal projects.

Bhalla's visit included the inspection of significant undertakings such as the Signature View Point along Potin-Pangin Road and initiatives in agriculture and pig breeding.

Engaging directly with local farmers and self-help groups, Bhalla emphasized the importance of community feedback in shaping effective, transformative policies for rural areas.

