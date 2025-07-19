Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots Development: NEC's Vision for Rural Transformation

North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla visited Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district to review developmental projects. Emphasizing grassroots benefit, Bhalla engaged with farmers and observed progress on initiatives like kiwi orchards, pig breeding, and rural tourism. Feedback from locals will guide future policies, enhancing rural transformation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a mission to enhance grassroots development, North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla recently toured Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district to assess several pivotal projects.

Bhalla's visit included the inspection of significant undertakings such as the Signature View Point along Potin-Pangin Road and initiatives in agriculture and pig breeding.

Engaging directly with local farmers and self-help groups, Bhalla emphasized the importance of community feedback in shaping effective, transformative policies for rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

