Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall Amidst Monsoon Struggles

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological office has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential lightning in various districts due to monsoon activity. Significant damage has already occurred, with numerous road closures, loss of lives, and infrastructural disruptions reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological office has heightened weather warnings for the region, urging caution as intense rainfall is expected in several districts on Monday and Tuesday. An orange alert indicates the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall in select areas, while a yellow alert remains in effect until Sunday.

Residents of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur should prepare for thunderstorms and lightning, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, according to Met forecasts. The recent monsoon period has brought weak precipitation, resulting in light rain in varied pockets of the state, from Hamirpur to Kufri.

Due to these adverse conditions, 141 roads are reported closed with substantial infrastructural impacts, including water supply schemes and power transformers. The monsoon season has already been deadly, with 119 casualties and extensive financial losses reported. The government remains on high alert to mitigate further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

