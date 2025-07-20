Left Menu

Survivor Recounts Ha Long Bay Tragedy Amid Rising Storms

A Vietnamese survivor shares his harrowing escape from a capsized tour boat in Ha Long Bay, where 38 people were killed. Despite pleas from passengers, the crew pressed ahead into a storm. A national forecast warns of incoming Storm Wipha threatening further chaos in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halongbay | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A harrowing tale unfolds as survivors of a tragic boat accident in Ha Long Bay recount their experiences. A Vietnamese man, Dang Anh Tuan, detailed his terrifying escape after his tour boat capsized amid a sudden storm, resulting in the deaths of 38 people and several still missing.

The excursion, carrying 48 passengers and a crew of five, set out early Saturday but was caught in severe weather. With high winds and torrential rains, passengers requested a return to shore. However, the crew assured them progress towards their destination was safe.

Tuan and three companions clung to the overturned vessel, enduring two hours of rain before rescue teams arrived. Only 11 people were saved, one succumbing to injuries later. As Storm Wipha approaches, concerns rise over potential further disruptions in Northern Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

