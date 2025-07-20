Survivor Recounts Ha Long Bay Tragedy Amid Rising Storms

A harrowing tale unfolds as survivors of a tragic boat accident in Ha Long Bay recount their experiences. A Vietnamese man, Dang Anh Tuan, detailed his terrifying escape after his tour boat capsized amid a sudden storm, resulting in the deaths of 38 people and several still missing.

The excursion, carrying 48 passengers and a crew of five, set out early Saturday but was caught in severe weather. With high winds and torrential rains, passengers requested a return to shore. However, the crew assured them progress towards their destination was safe.

Tuan and three companions clung to the overturned vessel, enduring two hours of rain before rescue teams arrived. Only 11 people were saved, one succumbing to injuries later. As Storm Wipha approaches, concerns rise over potential further disruptions in Northern Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)