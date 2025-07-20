Twin Tremors: Powerful Earthquakes Shake Kamchatka
Two powerful earthquakes struck near the coast of Kamchatka, Russia, with magnitudes initially reported as 6.6 and 6.7. The second quake's magnitude was later updated to 7.4. A tsunami threat was issued for parts of Russia, and a watch was in place for Hawaii.
A colossal earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 rocked the Kamchatka region in eastern Russia, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed on Sunday.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with an initial magnitude of 6.2, soon upgraded to 6.6. Shortly after, a second, more powerful earthquake hit the same region, registering 6.7 in magnitude at a similar depth. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), this second quake was later adjusted to be a 7.4 magnitude tremor.
In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center released a tsunami threat alert for parts of Russia and a separate tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii.
