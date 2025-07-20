Left Menu

Twin Tremors: Powerful Earthquakes Shake Kamchatka

Two powerful earthquakes struck near the coast of Kamchatka, Russia, with magnitudes initially reported as 6.6 and 6.7. The second quake's magnitude was later updated to 7.4. A tsunami threat was issued for parts of Russia, and a watch was in place for Hawaii.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:37 IST
Twin Tremors: Powerful Earthquakes Shake Kamchatka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A colossal earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 rocked the Kamchatka region in eastern Russia, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed on Sunday.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with an initial magnitude of 6.2, soon upgraded to 6.6. Shortly after, a second, more powerful earthquake hit the same region, registering 6.7 in magnitude at a similar depth. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), this second quake was later adjusted to be a 7.4 magnitude tremor.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center released a tsunami threat alert for parts of Russia and a separate tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025