Twin Tremors: Powerful Earthquakes Shake Kamchatka

A colossal earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 rocked the Kamchatka region in eastern Russia, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed on Sunday.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with an initial magnitude of 6.2, soon upgraded to 6.6. Shortly after, a second, more powerful earthquake hit the same region, registering 6.7 in magnitude at a similar depth. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), this second quake was later adjusted to be a 7.4 magnitude tremor.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center released a tsunami threat alert for parts of Russia and a separate tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii.