Water Theft and Apathy: Unraveling Navi Mumbai's Scarcity Crisis

Navi Mumbai faces water scarcity due to theft and municipal administration apathy, says BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. The issue involves the theft of 40 million litres daily from Barvi Dam. Naik demands accountability for pending water supplies as concerns grow over unfinished civic projects and infrastructure needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai is grappling with severe water scarcity, primarily due to theft by certain elements and the perceived apathy of the municipal administration, according to Maharashtra forest minister and BJP MLA, Ganesh Naik.

The Urban Development Department, overseen by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, manages the municipal corporation in Thane district, where water theft from Barvi Dam amounts to 40 million litres per day. These issues were highlighted at a civic issues meeting in Vashi.

Naik has requested detailed accounts of water supply deficiencies from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other officials while pointing to future solutions like the proposed Poshir Dam in Raigad. Unfinished infrastructure, including roads and health facilities, remains a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

