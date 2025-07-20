South Korea Battles Landslides and Floods: A Nation on Edge

In a devastating turn of events, South Korea's Gapyeong County has become the latest casualty of relentless heavy rainfall, suffering two deaths and five missing persons when a landslide engulfed residential zones and campsites. The situation mirrors a national crisis that has already claimed 17 lives.

The nation's emergency services are working tirelessly, highlighted by a dramatic zip-line rescue recorded by fire officials, and a helicopter airlift caught on video, showcasing rescue efforts as they rush to assess the damage and save those stranded by nature's onslaught.

In response, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expedited measures to categorize affected regions as disaster zones, aiming to increase state aid. While the torrential rain is expected to abate by Sunday, authorities warn of a forthcoming heatwave.

