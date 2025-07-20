Left Menu

Delhi's Sky: Cloudy with Showers and Mild Temperatures Forecast

Delhi is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 35°C, with the minimum at 26°C. On Sunday, the maximum was 35.5°C and the minimum 25.2°C. The air quality was satisfactory with an AQI of 75.

As the week kicks off, Delhi residents can expect a generally cloudy sky with periodic showers, predicts the weather department. The mercury is forecast to hover around a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the capital recorded slightly lower than average temperatures.

The capital saw a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below the norm, with the lowest temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below typical values. The change in weather conditions may bring much-needed respite from the heat.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with an AQI of 75. While the AQI spectrum ranges from 'good' to 'severe,' current readings suggest air quality is moderate, posing no immediate health threats for the city's inhabitants.

