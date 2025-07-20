Delhi's Sky: Cloudy with Showers and Mild Temperatures Forecast

As the week kicks off, Delhi residents can expect a generally cloudy sky with periodic showers, predicts the weather department. The mercury is forecast to hover around a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the capital recorded slightly lower than average temperatures.

The capital saw a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below the norm, with the lowest temperature at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below typical values. The change in weather conditions may bring much-needed respite from the heat.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with an AQI of 75. While the AQI spectrum ranges from 'good' to 'severe,' current readings suggest air quality is moderate, posing no immediate health threats for the city's inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)