Uttarakhand Braces for Severe Weather: 'Orange' Alert Issued
An 'orange' alert has been announced in six Uttarakhand districts due to projections of heavy rainfall. The weather department anticipates strong winds and lightning in specified areas. Precautionary measures include a directive for schools and Anganwadis to close on Monday to ensure public safety.
- Country:
- India
An 'orange' alert has been issued in six districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the meteorological department. The State Emergency Operations Centre warns personnel to brace for imminent harsh weather conditions.
Advisories have been dispatched to district magistrates, highlighting the potential for strong winds and lightning in areas like Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. Necessary precautions are underscored to mitigate risks.
In anticipation of severe weather, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 on Monday, to ensure the safety of children and staff amid the declared 'orange' alert.
ALSO READ
ISRO and UP Government Collaborate on Satellite Solutions for Lightning Safety
Nagpur Grapples with Torrential Rains: Schools Closed Amid Safety Concerns
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Cropfields
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Four Lives in Odisha
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Lightning Claims Lives, Injures More