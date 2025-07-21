Uttarakhand Braces for Severe Weather: 'Orange' Alert Issued

An 'orange' alert has been issued in six districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the meteorological department. The State Emergency Operations Centre warns personnel to brace for imminent harsh weather conditions.

Advisories have been dispatched to district magistrates, highlighting the potential for strong winds and lightning in areas like Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. Necessary precautions are underscored to mitigate risks.

In anticipation of severe weather, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 on Monday, to ensure the safety of children and staff amid the declared 'orange' alert.