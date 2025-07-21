Typhoon Wipha's Aftermath: Southern China Braces for More Turbulence
Typhoon Wipha impacted southern China, causing significant rain and wind damage. Following landfall, it weakened to a tropical storm but continued causing disruptions in Guangdong and nearby regions. Authorities have issued warnings for potential flash floods and landslides as the storm is predicted to intensify over the Gulf of Tonkin and head towards Vietnam.
- Country:
- China
Southern China faced relentless rainfall on Monday as remnants of Typhoon Wipha prompted alerts for flash floods and landslides. The storm had already wreaked havoc in Hong Kong, where it toppled trees, grounded flights, and led hundreds to seek shelter.
After crashing into the southern coast on Sunday, Wipha downgraded to a tropical storm but continued drenching the Guangdong province cities of Yangjiang, Zhanjiang, and Maoming. Chinese forecasters predict persistent heavy rains in regions such as Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, and Fujian through Tuesday morning.
The weakening storm system is expected to move into the Gulf of Tonkin, where it could regain strength before making landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, authorities warned, with fresh concerns over further environmental hazards.
ALSO READ
Rainfall Records Tumble in World's Wettest Place: Sohra Faces Climate Crisis
Incessant Rainfall Paralyzes Gondia and Bhandara
Middle Vaitarna Dam's Gates Opened Amid Torrential Rainfall
Intense Rainfall Alert: West Bengal Braces for Weather Impact
Rajasthan Monsoon Deluge: Unprecedented Rainfall Surpasses Records