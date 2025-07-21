Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha's Aftermath: Southern China Braces for More Turbulence

Typhoon Wipha impacted southern China, causing significant rain and wind damage. Following landfall, it weakened to a tropical storm but continued causing disruptions in Guangdong and nearby regions. Authorities have issued warnings for potential flash floods and landslides as the storm is predicted to intensify over the Gulf of Tonkin and head towards Vietnam.

21-07-2025
Southern China faced relentless rainfall on Monday as remnants of Typhoon Wipha prompted alerts for flash floods and landslides. The storm had already wreaked havoc in Hong Kong, where it toppled trees, grounded flights, and led hundreds to seek shelter.

After crashing into the southern coast on Sunday, Wipha downgraded to a tropical storm but continued drenching the Guangdong province cities of Yangjiang, Zhanjiang, and Maoming. Chinese forecasters predict persistent heavy rains in regions such as Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, and Fujian through Tuesday morning.

The weakening storm system is expected to move into the Gulf of Tonkin, where it could regain strength before making landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, authorities warned, with fresh concerns over further environmental hazards.

