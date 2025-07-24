Unveiling the Sun: A Glimpse Inside Miniature Plasma Loops

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru have unlocked new mysteries of the Sun by studying miniature plasma loops. These tiny loops, nestled in the Sun's lower atmosphere, provide critical insights into the dynamics of solar energy and present a frontier for future solar research.

Co-authors Tanmoy Samanta and Jayant Joshi highlight the significance of this discovery, noting that while large coronal loops have been extensively documented, their miniature counterparts have remained elusive. Thanks to observations using both ground-based and space instruments, the team has made strides in understanding these intricate features.

First author Annu Bura emphasized the challenges of observing these loops, which are only a few thousand kilometers long but less than 100 kilometers wide. Despite their size, they play a crucial role in revealing how magnetic energy is stored and released, promising to unravel further solar mysteries with advanced telescopic technologies.

