Odisha Braces for Heavy Rain Amidst Monsoon Fury

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Odisha due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, intensified by remnants of tropical cyclone WIPHA. Orange and Yellow warnings have been issued, with residents advised to prepare as weather conditions worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in at least 12 districts of Odisha. This is a result of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, influenced by the remnants of tropical cyclone 'WIPHA', emerging early Thursday morning.

The IMD's regional centre in Bhubaneswar announced that the system is expected to become more defined in the next 24 hours. It will move west-northwest towards north Odisha and the neighboring West Bengal coastlines, affecting the weather over the next 48 hours. An Orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, and Koraput on Thursday, indicating residents should prepare for significant rainfall.

Simultaneously, a Yellow warning is in place for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, and other districts. These areas are advised to be cautious as they face thunderstorms with lightning and winds moving at speeds of 30-40 kmph. The sea is expected to be rough, prompting warnings for fishermen not to venture out until July 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

