Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Bijnor

A leopard attack in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl named Tanika. The attack occurred in a local village while Tanika was playing outside her home. Authorities have issued an alert and are working to capture the leopard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the village of Mandoura. The police reported that the unfortunate event took place while Tanika was playing outside her home.

Circle Officer Abhay Kumar stated that the leopard seized Tanika and dragged her into a nearby field. Despite a rigorous search operation, her lifeless body was found in a field about half a kilometre away the following day.

Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examinations and heightened security measures in the area. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ritu Rani reassured villagers, promising swift action to apprehend the leopard. An alert has been issued, urging locals to exercise caution, particularly after dusk.

