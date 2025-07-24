Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Bijnor
A leopard attack in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl named Tanika. The attack occurred in a local village while Tanika was playing outside her home. Authorities have issued an alert and are working to capture the leopard.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the village of Mandoura. The police reported that the unfortunate event took place while Tanika was playing outside her home.
Circle Officer Abhay Kumar stated that the leopard seized Tanika and dragged her into a nearby field. Despite a rigorous search operation, her lifeless body was found in a field about half a kilometre away the following day.
Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examinations and heightened security measures in the area. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ritu Rani reassured villagers, promising swift action to apprehend the leopard. An alert has been issued, urging locals to exercise caution, particularly after dusk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash
Texas Tragedy: Flash Floods Claim Over 100 Lives
High Alert: Polish Air Defenses Mobilized Near Ukraine Border
Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains
Gujarat Bridge Tragedy: Collapse Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation