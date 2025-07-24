Jharkhand Braces for Heavy Rainfall Amid Cyclone Influence

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, issuing an 'orange' alert for Friday and Saturday in three districts, and a 'yellow' alert for 17 others. This indicates significant downpours are imminent, affecting various parts of the state.

Authorities highlighted the risk of very heavy rainfall in south-east and south-central Jharkhand due to a low pressure area formed under the influence of remnants from tropical cyclone 'Wipha' and a supporting monsoon trough. The movement of this system towards the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts is expected in the next 48 hours.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas prone to surface runoff and inundation. Jharkhand has already received substantial excess rainfall this season, particularly in districts like East Singhbhum, which recorded a 126% surplus compared to norms.

