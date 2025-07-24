Left Menu

Jharkhand Braces for Heavy Rainfall Amid Cyclone Influence

The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, predicting significant downpours on Friday and Saturday due to a low pressure area influenced by cyclone remnants and a monsoon trough. The regions, especially in the south-east and south-central parts, are expected to face very heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:43 IST
Jharkhand Braces for Heavy Rainfall Amid Cyclone Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, issuing an 'orange' alert for Friday and Saturday in three districts, and a 'yellow' alert for 17 others. This indicates significant downpours are imminent, affecting various parts of the state.

Authorities highlighted the risk of very heavy rainfall in south-east and south-central Jharkhand due to a low pressure area formed under the influence of remnants from tropical cyclone 'Wipha' and a supporting monsoon trough. The movement of this system towards the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts is expected in the next 48 hours.

Citizens are advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas prone to surface runoff and inundation. Jharkhand has already received substantial excess rainfall this season, particularly in districts like East Singhbhum, which recorded a 126% surplus compared to norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025