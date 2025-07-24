Kharghar's Quarry Quandary: A Threat to Health and Environment

Authorities at Tata Memorial Centre in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar have alerted the Maharashtra government about illegal stone quarrying activities near their medical facility, which are not only damaging the infrastructure but also risking patients' lives.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer (ACTREC), a part of Tata Memorial Centre, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing grave concerns over the noise and dust pollution caused by unregulated quarrying activities near the cancer treatment facility. According to the letter, the environment around the hospital has been severely compromised by extensive excavation and deforestation, posing a serious health risk to immunocompromised patients and damaging the facility's structure.

Local residents and senior citizens have cited National Green Tribunal guidelines that necessitate environmental clearances for such activities. Despite these norms, the quarrying operations have led to deteriorating air quality and have become a significant source of environmental degradation in the area. Dr. Chaturvedi's plea emphasizes the urgent need for governmental intervention to cease harmful practices and safeguard both human health and the ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)