Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Halts Early Payouts Amid Election Directives

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has delayed the January advance payment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana for eligible women. This decision complies with a State Election Commission directive due to the model code of conduct for upcoming municipal elections on January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:29 IST
Maharashtra Government Halts Early Payouts Amid Election Directives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's decision to withhold the January advance payment for the Ladki Bahin Yojana has stirred discussions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the delay following the State Election Commission's directive.

Traditionally, the scheme disburses Rs 1,500 monthly to poorer women, often giving advance payments during festivals. However, the SEC has restricted such payouts due to the model code of conduct ahead of municipal elections on January 15.

Responding to complaints about early disbursement, the SEC clarified its stance, emphasizing the importance of adhering to election rules. The payments will now be issued after counting votes on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026