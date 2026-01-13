Maharashtra Government Halts Early Payouts Amid Election Directives
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has delayed the January advance payment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana for eligible women. This decision complies with a State Election Commission directive due to the model code of conduct for upcoming municipal elections on January 15.
The Maharashtra government's decision to withhold the January advance payment for the Ladki Bahin Yojana has stirred discussions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the delay following the State Election Commission's directive.
Traditionally, the scheme disburses Rs 1,500 monthly to poorer women, often giving advance payments during festivals. However, the SEC has restricted such payouts due to the model code of conduct ahead of municipal elections on January 15.
Responding to complaints about early disbursement, the SEC clarified its stance, emphasizing the importance of adhering to election rules. The payments will now be issued after counting votes on January 16.
