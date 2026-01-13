Left Menu

ICC and Maharashtra Government Join Forces to Boost Industry Ties

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Maharashtra government signed an MoU to boost industry collaboration. The agreement aims to promote Maharashtra as a top investment destination, enhance policy feedback mechanisms, and facilitate investor interactions over the next two years.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has inked a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government aimed at fortifying ties between the industrial and governmental sectors. The agreement focuses on investment facilitation and fostering a streamlined business environment.

Principal Secretary P Anbalagan and ICC Director General Rajeev Singh formalized the partnership. The collaboration intends to project Maharashtra as a key destination for investors, promoting structured engagements and policy feedback mechanisms to accelerate industrial growth.

Under the terms, the ICC will organize annual business and ministerial delegations in the state and internationally. The agreement will last for two years, facilitating regular dialogues on regulatory frameworks and infrastructure, enhancing the ease of doing business.

