U.S. State Department Warns Against Thailand-Cambodia Border Travel
The U.S. State Department advised against travel near the Thailand-Cambodia border due to military conflict. Heavy artillery exchanges marked the worst fighting in over a decade, spreading to new areas. The conflict resulted in at least 16 deaths and displaced tens of thousands of people.
The U.S. State Department issued a warning on Friday, advising American citizens to refrain from traveling within 50 kilometers of the Thailand-Cambodia border. This advisory comes amid intensified military conflict in the region.
The border area has witnessed a second consecutive day of heavy artillery exchanges between Thailand and Cambodia. Described as the worst fighting in over a decade, the conflict now threatens to spread to new territories.
Casualties include at least 16 fatalities, with tens of thousands of individuals displaced by the escalating violence. The situation at the border remains tense as military forces continue to clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
