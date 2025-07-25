Rural Revolt: Nuwawa's Demand for Development
Residents of Nuwawa village in Amethi are protesting for better road conditions, threatening to boycott upcoming elections. Led by Amit Mishra, villagers are frustrated by the lack of action despite 70 years of independence. Local authorities promise prompt resolution of the issue.
In a bold display of civil disobedience, residents of Nuwawa village have rallied to demand improved road infrastructure. A banner emblazoned with 'no road, no vote' marks their protest, aimed at drawing attention to the longstanding neglect of their development needs.
Led by local activist Amit Mishra, the villagers express deep frustration with the current state of affairs, citing decades-long independence void of tangible progress in basic amenities. The villagers' calls for action are underscored by their resolve to boycott imminent panchayat and state assembly elections unless changes are swiftly implemented.
Responding to the outcry, Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashish Singh has acknowledged the villagers' grievances. He assures that directives have been issued for the Amethi block development officer to address the problem, with promises of timely intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
