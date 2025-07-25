Record Rainfall Forces Thousands to Evacuate Baoding Amidst Flash Floods
Baoding, a city in northern China near Beijing, has experienced record rainfall causing flash floods. Over 19,000 residents were evacuated as infrastructure, including roads and bridges, suffered damage. With rainfall linked to global warming, China remains on high alert for continued extreme weather.
In an unprecedented weather event, Baoding, an industrial city near China's capital, Beijing, received nearly a year's worth of rain in just one day, prompting the evacuation of over 19,000 residents. Roads and bridges in the area have been severely impacted, with power outages reported in multiple villages.
The 448.7 mm of rain that fell in Yi, located in western Baoding, shattered records across Hebei province, raising concerns as the region typically averages just above 500 mm annually. The deluge is part of a broader pattern of extreme rainfall in northern China, attributed to climate change.
Authorities are distributing relief items such as emergency kits and blankets while placing several districts on red alert. As heavy rain continues to affect Beijing and other northern areas, concerns mount over further disruptions to infrastructure and potential economic ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
