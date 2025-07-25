Left Menu

Street Vendors' Uproar: Shillong's Relocation Controversy

The relocation of street vendors in Shillong from Khyndailad area to a new vending zone has sparked controversy. The Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association has condemned the move, claiming it is illegal and has displaced hundreds, disrupting their livelihoods and violating their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:10 IST
Street Vendors' Uproar: Shillong's Relocation Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent relocation of street vendors from Shillong's congested Khyndailad area to a newly designated vending zone has stirred up significant controversy. The Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association has denounced the move as illegal and arbitrary.

The association claims that the July 23 action displaced hundreds of genuine vendors, disrupting their livelihoods and violating their legal rights. The Shillong Municipal Board reportedly moved only about 300 vendors despite an initial survey identifying nearly 1,400 hawkers citywide.

Further criticism was aimed at the inadequate infrastructure of the new zones, citing poor ventilation, lack of toilets, and inadequate lighting. The association has called for Certificates of Vending for all eligible vendors to be issued before any further relocations occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025