Street Vendors' Uproar: Shillong's Relocation Controversy

The recent relocation of street vendors from Shillong's congested Khyndailad area to a newly designated vending zone has stirred up significant controversy. The Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association has denounced the move as illegal and arbitrary.

The association claims that the July 23 action displaced hundreds of genuine vendors, disrupting their livelihoods and violating their legal rights. The Shillong Municipal Board reportedly moved only about 300 vendors despite an initial survey identifying nearly 1,400 hawkers citywide.

Further criticism was aimed at the inadequate infrastructure of the new zones, citing poor ventilation, lack of toilets, and inadequate lighting. The association has called for Certificates of Vending for all eligible vendors to be issued before any further relocations occur.

