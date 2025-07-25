Wildfire Crisis in Turkiye: Provinces Declared Disaster Zones

Wildfires erupted anew along Turkiye's Mediterranean coast on Friday, prompting the government to designate two western provinces as disaster zones. Flames and thick smoke engulfed the sky near Antalya's high-rise apartments, a popular summer destination for tourists.

Homes in the city center and the outskirts of Aksu were evacuated as the advancing inferno forced the closure of a major coastal road. Further down the coast, Manavgat faced similar threats, with residents and emergency teams working tirelessly to combat the flames using helicopters, planes, and water trucks.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya declared Izmir and Bilecik as areas severely affected by the disaster, with over 12,000 workers, including rescue personnel, battling the fires. The month-long crisis has destroyed 311 homes and required the establishment of temporary housing units for the displaced.