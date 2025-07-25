Three minor sisters die of suspected food poisoning in Thane district

Left Menu

Three sisters aged ten, eight and five died due to suspected food poisoning in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, police said on Friday.The girls mother was detained for questioning, said an official of Khinavli police station.The deceased siblings were identified as Kavya Bere 10, Diva Bere 8 and Gargi Bere 5, residents of Talepada in Asnoli village.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:27 IST
  • India

Three sisters aged ten, eight and five died due to suspected food poisoning in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, police said on Friday.

The girls' mother was detained for questioning, said an official of Khinavli police station.

The deceased siblings were identified as Kavya Bere (10), Diva Bere (8) and Gargi Bere (5), residents of Talepada in Asnoli village. "We are treating this as a case of suspected food poisoning, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received," the official said.

The three sisters started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning including severe stomach ache, vomiting and dizziness on July 21. Their mother took them to a local private doctor, but as their condition worsened, they were referred to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, and later shifted to hospitals in Mumbai and Nashik. Kavya and Gargi succumbed on July 24, and Diva died on Friday morning. The children's mother was detained for questioning, the police official said.

