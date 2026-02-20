AI Revolution: Transforming India's Legal Landscape
Renowned advocate Pavan Duggal discusses AI's transformative impact on India's legal system at the AI Impact Summit-2026. While heralding AI's potential, he warns against the risk of over-reliance and highlights the need for a legal framework for AI. Duggal predicts significant changes in the sector and urges implementing AI wisely.
- Country:
- India
India recently hosted the AI Impact Summit-2026, attracting industry leaders and policymakers to explore artificial intelligence's growing influence. While AI's transformative potential is acknowledged, Supreme Court advocate Pavan Duggal warns against excessive dependence on AI, which may hamper human cognitive abilities.
Duggal emphasizes AI's potential to significantly alter India's traditionally change-resistant legal system. Although AI is now a supportive tool, it is poised to evolve into a crucial decision-making tool. Duggal stresses creating a legal framework to address gaps in current laws regarding cyber threats and AI's role in law.
The advocate suggests AI could help reduce the massive backlog of court cases and warns of its impact on legal professions, particularly paralegals, as some firms replace them with AI. Duggal advocates independent verification of AI outputs and pushes for incorporating AI education into the school curriculum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare at AI Impact Summit 2026 Amid Protests
AI Cannot Replace Integrity, Says Dr Jitendra Singh at India AI Impact Summit 2026
UN Chief Calls for Science-Led Global AI Governance at India AI Impact Summit 2026
AI Innovations Unveiled at India's AI Impact Summit
Maharashtra Chief Minister Condemns Protest at India AI Impact Summit