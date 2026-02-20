Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming India's Legal Landscape

Renowned advocate Pavan Duggal discusses AI's transformative impact on India's legal system at the AI Impact Summit-2026. While heralding AI's potential, he warns against the risk of over-reliance and highlights the need for a legal framework for AI. Duggal predicts significant changes in the sector and urges implementing AI wisely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India recently hosted the AI Impact Summit-2026, attracting industry leaders and policymakers to explore artificial intelligence's growing influence. While AI's transformative potential is acknowledged, Supreme Court advocate Pavan Duggal warns against excessive dependence on AI, which may hamper human cognitive abilities.

Duggal emphasizes AI's potential to significantly alter India's traditionally change-resistant legal system. Although AI is now a supportive tool, it is poised to evolve into a crucial decision-making tool. Duggal stresses creating a legal framework to address gaps in current laws regarding cyber threats and AI's role in law.

The advocate suggests AI could help reduce the massive backlog of court cases and warns of its impact on legal professions, particularly paralegals, as some firms replace them with AI. Duggal advocates independent verification of AI outputs and pushes for incorporating AI education into the school curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

