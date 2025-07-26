Left Menu

Ambitious Urban Upgrades: Delhi's Development Drive

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated several infrastructure projects in Shalimar Bagh, including an elevated road over the Munak Canal connecting Inderlok to the Delhi border, sewer lines, and new roads. Economic upliftment initiatives for women were also launched, underscoring a focus on enhancing connectivity and supporting women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:38 IST
Delhi is set for significant infrastructure upgrades as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of new projects in Shalimar Bagh. Among the key initiatives is an elevated road slated to stretch from Inderlok to the Delhi border, aiming to ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity.

Gupta highlighted that the elevated corridor over the Munak Canal would connect crucial areas and enhance the locality's appeal. Alongside, new sewer lines, roads, and pipeline projects are designed for long-term resident benefits, marking a comprehensive approach to urban development.

Prioritizing women's welfare, Gupta also introduced initiatives to provide interest-free loans to women, fostering economic empowerment. The move aligns with a broader agenda to support women entrepreneurs and cultivate an inclusive economic landscape in the region.

