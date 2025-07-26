Ambitious Urban Upgrades: Delhi's Development Drive

Delhi is set for significant infrastructure upgrades as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of new projects in Shalimar Bagh. Among the key initiatives is an elevated road slated to stretch from Inderlok to the Delhi border, aiming to ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity.

Gupta highlighted that the elevated corridor over the Munak Canal would connect crucial areas and enhance the locality's appeal. Alongside, new sewer lines, roads, and pipeline projects are designed for long-term resident benefits, marking a comprehensive approach to urban development.

Prioritizing women's welfare, Gupta also introduced initiatives to provide interest-free loans to women, fostering economic empowerment. The move aligns with a broader agenda to support women entrepreneurs and cultivate an inclusive economic landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)