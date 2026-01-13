Left Menu

Eutelsat's Satellite Surge: A Skyward Leap in Connectivity

Eutelsat orders 340 new satellites from Airbus to enhance its OneWeb network. An Indian rocket loses control post-liftoff, impacting ISRO's reliability. Astronomers observe a white dwarf causing a colorful shockwave in space. These events highlight ongoing developments and challenges in the realm of space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eutelsat, supported by the French and British governments, has placed a significant order with Airbus for 340 OneWeb satellites. This strategic move aims to upgrade and expand Eutelsat's low-Earth-orbit network by replacing older satellites nearing the end of their operational life.

The Indian Space Research Organisation faced a setback as its rocket carrying critical payloads went off course shortly after launch. This incident marks the second failure in eight months for ISRO's usually reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Astronomers have detected a visually captivating shockwave in space, created by a highly magnetized white dwarf star in the Milky Way. The phenomenon occurs as the white dwarf siphons gas from a nearby star, providing a colorful spectacle for observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

