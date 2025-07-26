Left Menu

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Fishermen in Arabian Sea

Three fishermen remain missing after their boat capsized in rough weather in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Raigad district. A multi-agency search operation is underway to locate them, involving police, Coast Guard, and local disaster management. Five fishermen reached shore, with one injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:10 IST
Three fishermen are reported missing after a fishing boat carrying them capsized in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday morning. This incident has sparked a multi-agency search involving the police, Coast Guard, and local disaster management teams.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am near Khanderi, prompting the fishermen on board to abandon the sinking vessel and swim for safety. Of the eight on board, five managed to swim ashore, while three have not yet been found.

Drones and other resources have been deployed in the search efforts. The five rescued fishermen are in stable condition, though one has sustained eye injuries. The search for the missing individuals continued into the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

