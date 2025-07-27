Left Menu

First Human Outpost on the Moon Set for Development

Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency have signed a contract to develop the first human lunar outpost. This project is a pivotal component of NASA's Artemis program, aimed at using the moon as a testing ground for future missions to Mars. The initiative involves multiple international collaborators, including private companies like SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 02:28 IST
First Human Outpost on the Moon Set for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency have partnered to develop the first human lunar outpost. The agreement, announced this Friday, marks a significant milestone in the Artemis moon exploration program led by NASA.

The Artemis initiative seeks to utilize the lunar surface as a strategic testing site for subsequent missions targeting Mars. This ambitious project underscores a revitalized global interest in space exploration, drawing on the expertise of numerous international entities.

The collaboration features a strong roster of partners, including private enterprises such as Elon Musk's SpaceX, signifying a robust new era in the global space race.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025