Market Jitters: Tariffs and Tech Earnings Could Shake Up U.S. Stock Calm

The U.S. stock market, currently riding a wave of all-time highs, may face new challenges as an array of potential disruptions loom on the horizon. President Donald Trump's decision to push the deadline for increased global tariffs to August 1 is one significant factor that could reignite volatility in the market.

Market analysts, such as Matthew Miskin of Manulife John Hancock Investments, have noted the elevated expectations surrounding upcoming events. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, major corporate earnings reports, and the U.S. employment report, all of which could influence market trajectories next week.

Despite recent bullish trends, some signs indicate possible over-exuberance among investors, notably in meme stocks like Kohl's and Opendoor Technologies. Valuations have reached historically high levels, raising concerns that the market may be ripe for disappointment if expectations aren't met.