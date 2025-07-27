Turkey's Fierce Wildfires Challenge Firefighters Amid Intense Heatwave

In the midst of a blistering Mediterranean heatwave, Turkish firefighters are engaged in a relentless battle against wildfires, which have necessitated the evacuation of over 3,600 residents from two provinces. The southern provinces of Mersin and Antalya, along with the central region of Usak, have seen significant firefighting efforts bring the blazes under control. However, the flames continue their destructive path in the northwestern province of Bursa and the northern province of Karabuk, as confirmed by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.

A destructive wildfire ignited in a densely forested area spanning the Gursu and Kestel districts of Bursa, a key hub for Turkey's automotive industry, last Saturday. The inferno forced the temporary closure of a vital highway linking Istanbul to the city of Izmir on Saturday night. Video footage reveals large flames consuming trees near residential areas, casting a smoky pall over the city.

Minister Yumakli reported that about 1,765 individuals were evacuated from Bursa's Kestel district, as a force of 2,000 firefighters, aided by six firefighting planes and four helicopters, battled the continuing wildfire. Similarly, in Karabuk's northern province, a raging wildfire has persisted for five days, prompting the evacuation of 1,839 people across 19 villages. Efforts to contain the fire are being bolstered by three aircraft and 16 helicopters, operating under challenging conditions. Yumakli warned of the ongoing risk posed by the heatwave, with Turkey's meteorological service forecasting temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, reaching a historic high of 50 degrees Celsius in the southeast on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)