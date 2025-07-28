Trump's Big Trade Wins: EU and Japan Deals Announced

On Sunday, President Donald Trump unveiled a landmark trade agreement between the United States and the European Union. The deal features a 15% tariff on European goods entering the U.S. and requires significant purchases of American energy and military assets by the EU.

The agreement also pledges $600 billion in EU investments into the U.S. economy, following a similar trade pact with Japan that included auto import tariff reductions in exchange for a $550 billion investment package. Markets responded enthusiastically, with European futures seeing notable gains.

Experts have expressed mixed views on the deal's implications. While some see it as a 'win' for the U.S., others caution about potential global economic headwinds. Nonetheless, the agreement partially alleviates the fear of an extended trade conflict.

