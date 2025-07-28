Devastating Downpour: North China's Battle Against Flooding

Heavy rainfall has lashed Beijing and nearby provinces, intensifying disaster risks such as landslides and flooding. Over 4,400 people have been evacuated, according to local authorities.

The deluge has affected suburban areas like Miyun, where flash floods have inundated roads and residential buildings, as per reports from state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities are on high alert as extreme weather patterns driven by the East Asian monsoon batter the region, challenging existing flood defences and threatening the region's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)