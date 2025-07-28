Devastating Downpour: North China's Battle Against Flooding
Intense rainfall in northern China, particularly around Beijing, is causing severe flooding and landslides. Over 4,400 people have been relocated, and significant infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has been damaged. The region faces ongoing challenges due to climate change, with further risks of displacement and economic disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:48 IST
Heavy rainfall has lashed Beijing and nearby provinces, intensifying disaster risks such as landslides and flooding. Over 4,400 people have been evacuated, according to local authorities.
The deluge has affected suburban areas like Miyun, where flash floods have inundated roads and residential buildings, as per reports from state broadcaster CCTV.
Authorities are on high alert as extreme weather patterns driven by the East Asian monsoon batter the region, challenging existing flood defences and threatening the region's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Monsoon Fury: Minister Allocates Funds for Recovery
Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Strategy Amid Tumultuous Monsoon Session
Congress Prepares Strategic Moves for Upcoming Monsoon Session
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Battles Deluge and Devastation
Congress Gears Up for Strategic Talks Ahead of Pivotal Monsoon Session