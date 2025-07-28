Beijing Faces Torrential Downpours: A Flooded Frontier

Beijing and nearby provinces are confronting severe weather conditions as heavy rain continues, resulting in deadly landslides and missing persons. In the suburb of Miyun, flash floods have devastated numerous villages, displacing over 4,400 residents, as shown by images circulating on China's WeChat platform.

The unrelenting rainfall has disrupted power for thousands and prompted Beijing to issue its highest flood alert amid fears of further intensification over the coming days. Meanwhile, the storms, attributed to the East Asian monsoon, have significantly disrupted daily life, especially in economically vital areas.

In response, Chinese authorities have allocated emergency funds to areas like Hebei for infrastructural repairs, as the torrential rain challenges the nation's flood defenses and agricultural economy. Targeted flood warnings have been announced for multiple regions, underscoring the severity and widespread impact of the ongoing downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)