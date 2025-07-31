Discoveries from the Deep: Unveiling Wonders and Challenges in Ocean and Space

Scientists have unearthed thriving communities of chemical-eating animals in the deep Pacific, highlighting marine life's adaptability in extreme environments. These chemosynthesis-based communities, featuring tube worms and clams, rely on hydrogen sulfide and methane from the ocean floor.

In Australia's rainforests, a new species of giant stick insect, the nation's heaviest, has been identified. Weighing as much as a golf ball and measuring 40 centimeters in length, this insect adds to Australia's diverse and unique fauna.

On the geopolitical front, Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy plans to engage with Russian space officials to discuss potential collaborations, marking the first such meeting since 2018. Meanwhile, Chile faces ecological challenges, with coastal erosion threatening 10 beaches' existence within a decade.

