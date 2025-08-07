BJP Leader Advocates Four Water Concept Over Costly Polavaram-Banakacharla Project
BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has urged Andhra Pradesh's CM to consider the Four Water Concept as a cost-effective alternative to the Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project. The concept, proposed by late engineer T Hanumanth Rao, offers water solutions for agriculture at significantly lower costs, promising high productivity and sustainable water use.
- Country:
- India
In a significant appeal to Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has championed the Four Water Concept (FWC) as a feasible substitute to the economically taxing Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project (PBLP).
Reddy, who previously served as the Vice Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, highlights the FWC's ability to offer water for agriculture at a fraction of the PBLP's projected cost. He notes the project's estimated impact of covering 30 lakh acres for Rs 4,500 crore, starkly lower than the PBLP's Rs 81,900 crore.
Stressing sustainable practices, the FWC emphasizes minor earthen structures like percolation tanks over large constructions. The initiative also faces cross-state challenges, as Telangana opposes the PBLP, creating tension in regional water management strategies.
ALSO READ
President Urges Probationary Officers to Embrace Technology, Sustainability, and National Priorities
Vertis Infrastructure Trust Raises ₹900 Crore via Sustainability-Linked Bond
Greece's Reservoir Crisis: A Wake-up Call for Water Management Reforms
Sustainability pays off: Ethical leadership powers profitability in auto industry
ACC Limited's Strong Start: Boosted by Premium Solutions & Sustainability Efforts