Gurugram Battles Waterlogging Challenges Amid Rapid Urbanization

Gurugram faces significant waterlogging issues during monsoon, despite strides in urban development. Rapid urbanization has disrupted traditional drainage systems, necessitating interventions like the construction of master stormwater drains and desilting of existing drains. Ongoing efforts aim to enhance resilience against waterlogging in the corporate hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:41 IST
Gurugram, a key corporate hub in India, grapples with frequent waterlogging during the monsoon, according to information shared in the Lok Sabha. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conveyed that, apart from this seasonal challenge, the city does not face major infrastructure issues.

Rapid urbanization has affected Gurugram's historical drainage systems, originally managed by a series of bunds built in the 19th century. Significant elevation differences shaped natural water gradients, but urban sprawl has led to a decline in pond networks, complicating stormwater management.

Efforts to curb waterlogging include the construction of master stormwater drains, desilting of 544 km of drains, and deploying heavy-duty pumps. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have made strides, reducing critical waterlogging points from 90 in 2019 to 30 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

