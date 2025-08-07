Gurugram Battles Waterlogging Challenges Amid Rapid Urbanization

Gurugram, a key corporate hub in India, grapples with frequent waterlogging during the monsoon, according to information shared in the Lok Sabha. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conveyed that, apart from this seasonal challenge, the city does not face major infrastructure issues.

Rapid urbanization has affected Gurugram's historical drainage systems, originally managed by a series of bunds built in the 19th century. Significant elevation differences shaped natural water gradients, but urban sprawl has led to a decline in pond networks, complicating stormwater management.

Efforts to curb waterlogging include the construction of master stormwater drains, desilting of 544 km of drains, and deploying heavy-duty pumps. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) have made strides, reducing critical waterlogging points from 90 in 2019 to 30 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)