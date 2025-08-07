Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts and Landslides Disrupt Life

Intermittent rain continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with Thursday seeing flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Shimla's Rampur area.

Despite no casualties from this event, landslides have led to the closure of 454 roads, including significant national highways. The affected areas saw disrupted electricity and water supply due to downed power lines and uprooted trees.

In a high-altitude rescue effort, a devotee's body was recovered after falling from a cliff during a religious trek. Monsoon rains have already claimed 108 lives and are predicted to unleash further chaos. Officials warn of further heavy rain in coming days, highlighting regions across Una, Kangra, and Kullu.

(With inputs from agencies.)