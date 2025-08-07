Left Menu

Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts and Landslides Disrupt Life

Intermittent rain and cloudbursts wrought havoc across Himachal Pradesh, triggering flash floods and landslides. Over 454 roads were closed, causing disruptions. Although no casualties were reported in the cloudburst, a devotee's body was retrieved from harsh terrain. Heavy rain predicted for coming days, with significant infrastructure damage ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:47 IST
Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts and Landslides Disrupt Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rain continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with Thursday seeing flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Shimla's Rampur area.

Despite no casualties from this event, landslides have led to the closure of 454 roads, including significant national highways. The affected areas saw disrupted electricity and water supply due to downed power lines and uprooted trees.

In a high-altitude rescue effort, a devotee's body was recovered after falling from a cliff during a religious trek. Monsoon rains have already claimed 108 lives and are predicted to unleash further chaos. Officials warn of further heavy rain in coming days, highlighting regions across Una, Kangra, and Kullu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025