Master Plan Initiative: Haryana Minister Tackles Waterlogging Woes
Haryana's Irrigation Minister, Shruti Choudhry, announced a master plan to address rainwater drainage issues in the Bhiwani district. During her visit to affected villages, she coordinated with officers to swiftly resolve waterlogging problems and ensure clean water supply, while emphasizing the ongoing developmental initiatives in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to address persistent waterlogging issues, Haryana's Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources, Shruti Choudhry, unveiled a comprehensive master plan on Friday. This initiative aims to provide a long-term solution to rainwater drainage in Bhiwani district.
Choudhry personally inspected waterlogged areas in several villages, instructing officials to expedite resolutions. She assured residents of sustained developmental progress, emphasizing that the government is dedicated to achieving new milestones in the Tosham Assembly constituency.
During her visit, Choudhry directed authorities to supply clean drinking water to scarcity-stricken villages and urged quick action to mitigate crop damage from recent heavy rains. She reiterated the government's commitment to community welfare under the 'Antyodaya' scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
